Front Line Assembly releases new video from latest album paying tribute to Falco





With the prominent electro/industrial band’s latest album about to be released, Front Line Assembly has unveiled is first official music video in years. Featuring the guest vocals of Jimmy Urine, best known for his work in Mindless Self Indulgence, the band’s cover of the seminal ’80s synthpop hit “Rock Me Amadeus” is one of 12 new tracks on Wake Up the Coma, with the music video premiering on the anniversary of original artist Johann “Falco” Hölzel’s death on February 6, 1998. Directed by fellow electro/industrial musician and music video veteran Jason Alacrity (The Alacrity), the video features a number of cheeky nods to the ’80s, with Urine appearing along with models Angel Lin, Joan Urchin, and Emerald Benjamin in a neon-drenched Miami Vice-meets-Max Headroom montage of retro-electro visuals; other contributors to the video include makeup artist Kimber Parrish, cinematographer Nick Savander, and costumes by Kathleen Kennedy. Alacrity has created videos for the likes of Skinny Puppy, Combichrist, and Astrid.







Wake Up the Coma is due for release on February 8 via Metropolis Records, marking Front Line Assembly’s first album of new vocal material since 2013’s Echogenetic. The album features a myriad of guest vocalists, including Urine, Robert Görl (DAF), Chris Connelly (Cocksure, Revolting Cocks, MINISTRY), and Nick Holmes (Paradise Lost). The album is now available for pre-order in CD, digital, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp and the Metropolis Records webstore.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)