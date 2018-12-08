Front Line Assembly announces details of upcoming album





Remaining one of the most vital and vibrant entities in electro/industrial music, Front Line Assembly has announced details for the band’s upcoming album, Wake Up the Coma. With a release date of February 8, 2019 via Metropolis Records, Wake Up the Coma marks FLA’s first album of new vocal material since 2013’s Echogenetic, followed by the 2018 video game soundtrack WarMech; it also marks the band’s first album since the passing of longtime member Jeremy Inkel in January of 2018. The album’s opening track “Eye On You” was released as a single in November, showcasing FLA’s collaboration with fellow electronic music pioneer Robert Görl of DAF, along with remixes by Terence Fixmer and Orphx. Wake Up the Coma will also feature guest vocal performances by Chris Connelly (Cocksure, Revolting Cocks, MINISTRY) and Nick Holmes (Paradise Lost), while Jimmy Urine (Mindless Self Indulgence, Euringer) is featured on a cover of Falco’s beloved 1986 single “Rock Me Amadeus.” The album is now available for pre-order in CD, digital, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp and the Metropolis Records webstore.

