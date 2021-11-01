



After the misfortune of having been inexplicably dropped from the rescheduled Industrial Strength Tour, Front Line Assembly has announced the Mechanical Soul Tour for Spring of 2022. Named in celebration of the band’s latest full-length album, and sponsored by ColdWaves, the tour will begin on May 5 in San Francisco, and continue until June 2 in Los Angeles, with stops including Portland, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Atlanta, and more; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the ColdWaves website. Joining as a special guest and support act will be Stockholm-based electronic act REIN, headed by Joanna Reinikainen; REIN released her Reincarnated debut album in August of 2020, followed by the “Dystopia” single in April of this year. FLA’s Mechanical Soul was released in January via Metropolis Records, with the founding duo of Bill Leeb and Rhys Fulber also having unveiled the Deviator album from their Noise Unit side project via Artoffact in September.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)