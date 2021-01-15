



Daniel Bressanutti – a.k.a. Daniel B. PROTHÈSE – has announced the release of a new EP companion to his 2020 Six+Six album, collaborating with longtime friend and associate Elko Blijweert to create 66.6. As with the previous release, the EP sees the pioneering electronic musician taking several tracks from his extensive repertoire as a founding member of such trailblazing entities as Front 242 and Male or Female, and reimagining them through the lens of modern production and newer technologies, with Blijweert’s psychedelic guitars adding a greater hypnotic dimension to the songs. On 66.6, Bressanutti revisits classics like “Welcome to Paradise,” “Funkhadafi,” and “Nomenklatura,” along with a brand new track titled “The End of the End,” all crafted during the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a release date of March 26 via Alfa Matrix, 66.6 is available to pre-order digitally via Bandcamp, while physical CD editions can be purchased via the Alfa Matrix webstore.







Front 242 had originally been scheduled to perform in the United States in 2020 on the Black to Square Tour, which would have included an appearance at that year’s ColdWaves in Chicago; sadly, the tour was postponed due to the pandemic, with hopes for the tour to take place later this year. As a result, the band is now issuing not one, but two live albums chronicling Front 242’s 1991 tour for the Tyranny >For You< record. Mixed from tape and assembled by Thierry Herremans and remastered by Daniel B., 91 (Live in EU) and USA 91 (Live in the USA) mark the first occasion in which the 1991 tour is presented in an official capacity – the 1992 semi-bootleg release of Live Target compiled live tracks from this tour and the preceding tour for Front By Front in 1989, with the recording location for most of the tracks left unidentified. Both 91 (Live in EU) and USA 91 (Live in the USA) will be released on March 26, with digital pre-orders available on Bandcamp. The European album will also be pressed on a special two-LP edition box, with the first 300 ordered copies to receive a numbered exclusive Front 242 live carton photo, along with the Alfa Matrix Sounds From the Matrix 022 compilation. The USA album will be available in CD digipak, with the first 1,000 copies printed with soft touch varnish.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)