



Trailblazing EBM and electronic group Front 242, having been announced as one of the headlining acts at this year’s ColdWaves, will be embarking on the Black to Square One Tour of the United States. Beginning on September 16 in Philadelphia, the tour will take the band through major cities in the U.S. until October 4 in Tampa; the Black to Square Tour follows a series of European festival dates that stretch until September 6 in Leipzig, with the U.S. leg including the September 19 appearance at ColdWaves in Chicago, for which the band will be headlining the second night of the three-day festival. In addition, the Los Angeles date of the tour on September 24 will see the band as part of a special WaxTrax! Showcase presented by ColdWaves and featuring several other bands on this year’s lineup, including My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, The Young Gods, and Paul Barker and Chris Connelly, with special guests DJ Danny Lethal and Delilah Domino as Divine. Tickets are available now in general admission and V.I.P. packages via the ColdWaves website, while tickets for the WaxTrax! Showcase are available via EventBrite.





Front 242

Website, Facebook

ColdWaves

Website, Facebook, Twitter

WaxTrax! Records

Website, Website (WaxTrax! Films), Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)