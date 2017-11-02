Front 242 and Covenant to perform at Dracula's Ball 20 Year Anniversary Gala





Legendary gothic/industrial dance party Dracula’s Ball celebrates its 20 year anniversary on April 14, 2018 with a special Anniversary Gala. Pioneering EBM act Front 242 and genre mainstays Covenant will headline the event, with Dracula’s Ball favorite DJ Cypher and a second DJ to be announced keeping the dance floors moving.

A limited number of Front 242 meet and greet packages are available directly through Draculasball.com; they include early entrance to the venue, swag, a picture with the band taken on your phone or camera by a professional photographer, and the opportunity to get one item of your choice signed. The meet and greet does not include entrance to Dracula’s Ball, so remember to buy both to get the full experience!

Ticket prices have increased slightly to $32, but organizers assure guests that this is exclusive to the Anniversary Gala, and not a permanent price hike. They warn that the event is extremely likely to sell out far in advance, and attendees are urged to buy their tickets early. Tickets are available now in person at the Trocadero Box Office and Digital Underground and online at Ticketfly.com and Isotank.com. Organizers cannot guarantee the validity of tickets purchased elsewhere.

Dracula’s ball is an all ages event, with alcohol service areas restricted to guests 21+ with proper ID. There is no dress code, but formal attire is encouraged. Small personal cameras are welcome; professional cameras require advance permission. Video is not permitted at the event. Doors open at 9:00pm.

Front 242

Website, Facebook

Covenant

Website, Facebook

Dracula’s Ball

Website, Facebook, Facebook Event Page



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)