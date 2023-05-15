



With the band currently in the midst of a European tour, GGGOLDDD has released a new single to commemorate the occasion. “I Let My Hair Grow” follows the dark alternative act’s highly acclaimed This Shame Should Not Be Mine, written and performed by band founder and vocalist Milena Eva with guitarist Thomas Sciarone, the lyrics addressing the aftermath of trauma and the need to heal; “It picks up where we left you with our last album,” Eva states, the lyrics dealing with the acceptance of things beyond one’s control and enduring the discomfort in order to move past it. Produced by Tom Dalgety (The Cult, Opeth, Siouxsie and the Banshees), “I Let My Hair Grow” is now available digitally on Bandcamp, released via Artoffact Records. As stated, GGGOLDDD is currently on tour with MONO, serving as the support act for the Japanese band’s Pilgrimage of the Soul Tour; a full listing of dates and ticket links can be found here.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)