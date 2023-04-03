



Anna Jordan – a.k.a. The Allegorist – had a momentous 2022 with the release of her fourth album, The Blind Emperor, and its remix companion, The Round Table; both saw her receiving widespread acclaim for the overarching narrative of otherworldly and mystical proportions. Now, her fifth album is nearing its May 5 release, with Jordan stating that TEKHENU presents a greater fragility compared to the “warrior mode” of the preceding album; “Instead of walking through a saturated and hostile landscape, I stopped and started listening,” she explains, stating that the record represents her looking deeper for truth and understanding, becoming the seer after a period of blindness. The title refers to the ancient name for Egyptian monoliths that still exist today, all crafted from a single piece of stone and utilized by Jordan as a symbol for the “invisible power that drives and connects us,” relating to the record’s themes of exploration, evolution, intuition, and human connection. Writing, producing, and mixing the album on her own, performing all the vocals and utilizing the Moog Grandmother for deep sub-bass, TEKHENU was mastered by Daniele Antezza at Dadub Mastering. Four singles and videos have already been released – “Born In the River,” “Trees of Peace,” “Howling with the Wolf,” and “Barefoot” – with the opening “Whispers of the Wind” acting as the fifth, the video for which available to view on Bandcamp. TEKHENU is available for pre-order via Awaken Chronicles in digital, CD, digipak, and limited edition 12-inch heavy black vinyl.

















Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)