



After making a name for himself in the industrial project of Freakangel, Estonian electronic artist Dmitry Darling has embarked on a new dark techno project under the alter-ego of Matthew Creed. Signing to eminent Belgian electro/industrial imprint Alfa Matrix, Creed has already released the Love Is Just Another Stab in the Back single/EP on April 1; written, mixed, and produced by Darling, the EP features remixes by Aesthetische and Neikka RPM, along with an instrumental mix, while the corresponding music video was shot and edited by Martin Savtšik. The Love Is Just Another Stab in the Back is now available to purchase via Bandcamp, with a promise of more to follow. Besides Freakangel, Darling also fronts electro-pop act Suicidal Romance.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)