



Stockholm’s A Projection has been slowly making the rounds since signing to Metropolis Records in 2019, now culminating in a long-awaited full-length record, titled In a Different Light. The album marks the group’s fourth studio effort, and sees A Projection infusing elements of dance-oriented electronica, as well as taking influence from modern darkwave and classic ’80s post-punk; the results, as the band explains, present a shift from a “hard-boiled, minimalistic sound into a more readily accessible one,” while still adhering to the attitude and aesthetic that first defined A Projection. Due for release on November 18 via Metropolis Records, In a Different Light was preceded by the singles “Darwin’s Eden” and “No Control” in 2021, and then “Careless” and Anywhere” in 2022; all four tracks will appear on the album, with pre-orders for In a Different Light now available in digital, CD< and vinyl formats on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)