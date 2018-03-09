Fotocrime releases first single from upcoming debut album





Post-punk trio Fotocrime has announced its first full-length album, Principle of Pain as the follow-up to the band’s 2017 Always Hell EP. The album defines the group’s sound, with drum machines and analog synths set against traditional guitar rock. The album opener, “Nadia (Last Year’s Men)” has been released as a single and is up now on Fotocrime’s Bandcamp page and YouTube channel.







Principle of Pain was written in secret by founder R (Ryan Patterson) as a deeply personal exploration chronicling his obsessions, loves, and fears. Members Shelley Anderson and Nick Thieneman came onboard during recording with Baltimore producer J. Robbins, a longtime collaborator of R’s. The cover art, painted by Chicago-via-Barcelona artist Noelia Towers, hints at themes of BDSM and feminine power. Principle of Pain will be released on May 18 via Golden Antenna Records, and is available for pre-order now.

Fotocrime

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Golden Antenna Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)