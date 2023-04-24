



Following up on the Who Why Where What debut album, pMad – the gothic and post-punk outlet of Irish artist Paul Dillon – has announced the release of I in Power as the band’s second full-length effort. Spearheaded by the “Down” single released this past February, the album continues pMad’s narrative focus of providing hope for a world spiraling out of control, with Dillon asking “Will those with the power and the money be willing to sacrifice their profits or will they wait until they can make a new fortune in telling us they saved us?” Due for release on May 1, I in Power is available for pre-order in digital and CD formats via Bandcamp, with plans for “Fire” to be released as the album’s second single on the same date; a music video for “Fire” will be premiering on that date, I in Power was, like the preceding Who Why Where What, mixed and mastered by Pepe Ortega, with the new album arriving six months after the debut.





pMad

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)