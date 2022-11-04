



Mute Records has announced the new album from Miss Grit, the dark electronic project of New York-based artist Margaret Sohn, titled Follow the Cyborg. Drawing on the musician’s own experiences as a non-binary mixed-race individual, the album thematically addresses issues of identity and the rejection of limitations imposed by the outside world ; as such, Follow the Cyborg does as the title suggests, conceptually following the path of a cyborg – neither fully machine nor human – towards a liberated and enlightened state. She further draws parallels to Sohn’s background as a Korean/American, “neither of which feel exactly like home without the other intertwined,” with the album’s title track, which serves as the latest single, presented in a Korean version (“사이보그를 따라와”) and in English to represent the artist’s reclamation of cultural identity.

A corresponding music video for “Follow the Cyborg” directed by Curry Sicong Tian was released on November 1. “I wanted to place my body in the cyber world,” Sohn explains, “allowing the different variations of my ghost to move about freely,” that statement overtly referencing one of the song and album’s primary inspirations, Ghost in the Shell; along with the futuristic and fashionable aesthetics of that anime, the video also features scenes of colorful neon-tinged images more reminiscent of Wong Kar-Wai’s Fallen Angels, with other tracks on the record taking inspiration from essays like Jia Tolentino’s Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion and Donna Horroway’s A Cyborg Manifesto .







Follow the Cyborg marks Miss Grit’s first full-length album after debuting in 2019 with the Talk Talk EP, which was then followed by 2021’s Impostor EP. The album was produced by Sohn in their home studio, and features guest collaborations with Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), Aron Kobayashi Ritch (Momma), and Pearla. Due to arrive on February 24, 2023, Follow the Cyborg will be released in digital, CD, and a limited edition smokey marbled vinyl, available to pre-order now via Bandcamp and the Mute webstore. The album’s first single, “Like You” was released on September 21. Coinciding with the album’s release, Miss Grit will also be performing on February 22 at Baby’s All Right in New York City, followed by a show at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on February 24.





Miss Grit

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Mute Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)