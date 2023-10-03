



“This is a rock & roll show.” So says Alex Zander as he hosts his MKUltraSound Podcast, whose latest episode features a new interview with renowned drummer Johnny Kelly. One of the metal scene’s most prolific percussionists, Kelly is best known for his tenure with gothic/metal act Type O Negative, joining the band in 1994 after the departure of original drummer Sal Abruscato; since the band’s dissolution in 2010 following the death of founder and vocalist/bassist Peter Steele, Kelly went on to beat the skins with the likes of Danzig, A Pale Horse Named Death (with the aforementioned Abruscato), Kill Devil Hill, Black Label Society, Pist.On, and most recently Quiet Riot. Zander is joined by drummers Jason Meudt (Monkeys with Handguns, Stradlin ‘Rosie) and Drew Blood (I LOVE RICH) to make this latest episode a triple-hit of humorous recollections of Peter Steele’s driving habits, Type O Negative’s insular production and songwriting, balancing busy schedules among numerous bands, parenthood, drug use in the United States, Satanic doo-wop, and the MKUltraSound staple of KISS trivia.







An extension of Zander’s longstanding MK Ultra Magazine , the MKUltraSound Podcast is recorded in his Studio D-Ablo in Chicago; the show has featured such prominent guests as Dave McAnally (Derision Cult), Dan Milligan and Matthew Clark (both of The Joy Thieves and Mary’s Window), I Ya Toyah, Michael Ciravolo (Beauty in Chaos, Schecter Guitars), Martin Atkins (Pigface, Underground Inc.), Mortiis, Steve Zing Grecco (Danzig, Samhain), Curse Mackey, Rona Rougeheart (SINE), Jared Louche (Chemlab), and ReGen Magazine Editor-in-Chief Ilker Yücel. Furthermore, MK Ultra will be presenting in association with Cleopatra Records a special holiday event on December 14 at the Live Wire Lounge in Chicago; as a goth/rock showcase, Derision Cult is currently slated as one of the event’s special guests, with more details to be announced soon.



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)