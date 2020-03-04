



German/Swedish synth supergroup Seadrake has announced that they will be fronted by vocalist Ginger Khan for the upcoming Athens, Greece show in support of Solar Fake. The project was founded in 2012 by keyboardist Mathias Thürk (ex-Minerve) and award-winning bassist/keyboardist Rickard Gunnarsson (Lowe, Statemachine), with several singles ranking on iTunes Alternative, Deutsche Alternative, and German Electronic Web Charts. Ginger Khan – a.k.a. Tom Åsberg – is best known as the former vocalist for synthpop act Priest. Seadrake is currently in the studio working on the follow-up to the #1 album, Isola, with plans to release a new single, Lover/Machine, in Spring 2020; the band had previously served as the supporting act for Solar Fake on a sold-out German tour in 2019, with the upcoming show taking place on March 14. Further information can be found on the Facebook event page.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)