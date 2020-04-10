



Having spent a decade working as a freelance composer and writer of production music for film and TV, guitarist Jim Davies has unleashed his long awaited sophomore solo album, Headwars. After teasing the album with the “Ticking Timebomb” and “Trigger Finger” singles in February and March, respectively, Headwars sees the innovative guitarist working with the likes of Abbie Aisleen, Milly Rodda, and Tut Tut Child. Best known for his tenure as a member of trailblazing band Pitchshifter, the album also features collaborations with his former band mates bassist Mark D. Clayden and drummer Jason Bowld for the first time since his departure from the band in 2002 on the single, “Ctrl+Z,” with Bowld also appearing on the tracks “Caged.” Of the new single, which he claims is his favorite track on the album, Davies comments, “The coolest thing about doing this album was that it gave me the perfect excuse to re-connect with some former band mates from my murky past and collaborate on the track ‘Ctrl+Z.’ The result was everything I wanted it to be, and more!”

Headwars was released on April 10 via the Extreme Music imprint and is available to purchase on iTunes and to stream on Spotify; this marks Davies’ first solo album since the 2009 release of Electronic Guitar. In addition to Pitchshifter, Davies is also known for his work live and in the studio with legendary English electronic group The Prodigy, DJ HYPER, and released two albums fronting the band Victory Pill from 2007 to 2011.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)