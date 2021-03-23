



Best known for his work in such bands as Pitchshifter, Killing Joke, and Bullet For My Valentine, drummer Jason Bowld has formed a new band with vocalist Colin Doran of alt. rock act Hundred Reasons, called They Fell From the Sky. Formed by the pair after their collaboration in This Is Menace, and with the band rounded out by guitarists Oly Edkins and producer Dave Draper with bassist Lee Erinmez of punk act Snuff, the band has unveiled the “Dry” single on SaySomething Records. As the first single from the band’s forthcoming debut album, “Dry” presents a sound that blends the heavier aspects of the members’ respective backgrounds with a decidedly mainstream appeal, with Draper acting as producer and programmer; Doran explains the song’s lyrical themes to be “about people who are consistently only apologetic when absolutely caught on, but are not actually sorry at all.” The “Dry” single is available to stream via Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Amazon, and Napster, with the band’s full-length debut aiming for a release in Spring 2021.





They Fell From the Sky

Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)