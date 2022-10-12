



Jack O’Hara Harris has proven an adventurous spirit with his noisily textural approach to guitar, having previously served as a member of Bloody Knives and CHANT. Now, the artist takes on a new musical persona in his latest solo endeavor, The Witness, releasing his Rapture debut on October 11. Further showcasing his exploratory spirit, the EP presents, in the artist’s words, “a hyper focused challenge to myself to go outside of my normal comfort zone,” resulting in a gutturally organic sonic milieu that matches the EP’s floral imagery, simplified in contrasting black & white tones that mirror the album’s singular tone. As such, the five tracks traverse through grating and distorted drones and assertive rhythms created entirely through the use of live guitars and bass;; no synthesizers were utilized, with the only electronic elements present in the drum programming and numerous effects treatments. “I wrote, recorded, mixed, and mastered this record within a two-to-three-week span last April,” Harris explains, “There are definitely themes I have always worked with that I do on this release as well, but like the title itself being a synonym with joy or jubilation, I was having a lot of fun letting myself be more lighthearted than usual… not that it doesn’t get bleak at any point.” Minimal and ominous vocals also appear, with the EP now available to stream entirely on YouTube.







Harris goes on to say that he will be diving deeper into darker themes on the next record, tentatively titled Recording the Bodies for Social Media. In addition, he is working on a secondary solo project, Street Preacher, which he describes as “an attempt at using my more favorite kinds of music – proto-punk, hardcore punk, dbeat, shoegaze, and noise rock – as a template to create rock & roll music like blues and country were used before it; that project’s Time to Kill will be released within the coming weeks, with a new album also currently in production. As well, Harris is a member of heavy power pop/rock act Teal Stripe, whose Heavy Metal album was released on June 1, with a new Heavier Metal soon to follow. Harris and his Teal Stripe band mate Alex Atchley also have a black metal project in the works.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)