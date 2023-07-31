



2023 marks the thirtieth anniversary for Estonia’s Forgotten Sunrise, the band’s sound having traversed through varying elements of death metal and industrial. With the current formation consisting of founding member Anders Melts with Kadri Sammel and Jaan Pullerits, and drawing heavily from the cultural and social landscape of their home country, the band now presents the first in a planned trilogy, HALL-ELU-JAH; beginning in the middle with elu, the album will see Forgotten Sunrise pursuing their signature outsider industrial (“outdustrial”) style across eight tracks blending death metal vocals, ethereal female accompaniments, EBM rhythms, and darkly ambient textures. Due for release on September 1 in digital and vinyl formats via Ohm Resistance; elu marks the first full-length album from Forgotten Sunrise since 2013’s Cretinism, the band having released several singles in the interim.





