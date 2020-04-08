



After making its premiere in 2019 at the Diaghilev Festival, the duo of FM Einheit and Andreas Ammer have announced the release of their collaborative effort, Hammerschlag. Based on the Russian futurist Aleksei Kapitonovič Gastev, known as the “bard of the machine age,” the album sees the pair creating an industrial oratorio drawing on their rich history with experimental electronics, noise, and proto-industrial percussion and sound design. Having once served as a member of pioneering industrial act Einstürzende Neubauten, FM Einheit has continued creating “machine music” through the scraping of chains, coiled springs, and other found objects since the early ’80s, with Ammer being a regular associated since the early ’90s.

A factory worker, trade-union activist, avant-garde poet, scientist, Gastev was involved in the Russian Revolution of 1905, which historically set the stage for the Revolution of 1917 that resulted in the formation of the Soviet Union. As the founder and director of the Central Institute of Labour in 1920, which he referred to as his “last work of art” as he (temporarily) abandoned literature in favor of scientifict management, he saw machines as superior to humans and was devoted to training workers to behave and function as machines, or “human robots.” After being arrested on false charges of counter-revolutionary terrorist activity, Gastev was executed on April 15, 1939 by order of Stalin.







Hammerschlag is due for release on May 15 via Cold Spring in digital and CD formats; pre-orders are available via Bandcamp and the Cold Spring webstore. Joining Einheit and Ammer on the album are vocalist Rica Blunck, drummer Saskia von Klitzing, and Volker Kamp on basses, tuba, and trombone, with Martin Bowes mastering the record at The Cage Studios. The 2019 festival performance served as a basis for a German/Russian radio play, with chief conductor of the SWR Symphony Orchestra Teodor Currentzis playing the role of Aleksei Kapitonovič Gastev.

