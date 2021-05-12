



Formed in 2018, Miami industrial/metal act Floorless has at last released its long-anticipated full-length debut, titled Telepath. Recorded throughout 2020 during the pandemic lockdowns, the album’s themes channel the duo’s dark emotions of despair and hopelessness into a creative fury, with Matthew Gossman explaining that he and band mate Mike crafted the songs via file sharing and minimal recording software; “our engineer ‘re-amped’ that recording into an actual amplifier in the studio as if I was actually there,” Gossman elaborates, referring to Ryan Haft at the Bull Productions, while Brad Boatright was responsible for mastering, duties the two had overseen on the band’s I debut EP, released in April 2020. The music video for the album’s opening track “Pearly” premiered on May 6 via New Noise Magazine , with Telepathy releasing the following day, May 7, and now available to purchase digitially through Bandcamp.









