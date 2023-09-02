



From the fertile musical underground of Seattle comes Flesh Produce, a band that has for the past five years garnered acclaim for its singular blend of noisy glitch-laden electronics, punk/hardcore aggression, hip-hop, and trippy pop aesthetics. September 22 will see the release of Couch Slime IV, presenting 12 new tracks highlighting Karl Fagerstrom’s dynamic percussion and production, topped off by Myla Profitt’s varied vocal approach – equal and energetic parts abrasive, unhinged, and melodic. With digital pre-orders available now via Bandcamp, Couch Slime IV is appropriately titled as Flesh Produce’s fourth offering, following up on 2020’s Brute, the 2019 BEeFP EP, and the Fantastic Passion debut from 2018 (also available in an instrumental edition). 2019 also saw the standalone “Sharkweek” single, with much of the band’s past discography available as name-your-price items. Flesh Produce is also currently planning more live performances to follow the album’s release.

Flesh Produce

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)