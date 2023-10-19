



After a considerable absence, Ohio electro/industrial act Flesh Field has returned with a new album due to arrive via Metropolis Records. Helmed by founder Ian Ross, Voice of the Echo Chamber revives Flesh Field’s signature blend of aggressive electronic textures, searing guitars, and pumping rhythms to address themes of political discord and radicalization. “Believing falsehoods because those falsehoods reinforce our preferred narratives is not harmless,” Ross states, “Promoting falsehoods to benefit your faction is not harmless, particularly in a well-armed society. If we remain locked in our own echo chambers, inevitably there will a voice of the echo chamber that speaks in the language of mass murder, believing it justified.”

Voice of the Echo Chamber marks the fifth full-length effort from Flesh Field following 2011’s Tyranny of the Majority, a collection of demos and unfinished material, and the band’s return to Metropolis Records after 2004’s Strain (co-released with Dependent Records). Since then, the band’s music had been featured on numerous compilations and soundtracks, with 2004’s “Uprising” most recently appearing in the end credits of Hulu’s The Mill in 2023. Mastered by Ted Phelps (Imperative Reaction), Voice of the Echo Chamber will arrive on November 3 in digital and CD formats, now available for pre-order on Bandcamp.





