



Nearly two years after the industrial/rock band’s debut album, Fleischkrieg has returned with a new single and lyric video, titled “Bloody Prophets II.” A revision and follow-up of a song featured on the group’s Herzblut album, the new version was mixed and produced by Logan Mader (Machine Head, Once Human) for a slicker, more polished sound that serves as the first single from Fleischkrieg’s forthcoming Still Beating: Herzblut II. Vocalist and songwriter Richard Cranor explains that the song was written in the aftermath of weeks of “intense alien abduction nightmares,” and that his spiritual search for answers led to an ironic realization that “our saviors of old all promised eternal life only to die grisly, untimely deaths of their own.”











Like the single, Still Beating: Herzblut II will feature reproductions of tracks from the aforementioned Herzblut, with two additional tracks; a release date is yet to be determined. In addition, Fleischkrieg will be performing a series of live dates, beginning on September 28 at Wasteland Weekend in Californica City, leading into a supporting slot on Mushroomhead’s 30th Anniversary tour this fall; from October 6-27, the band will also be sharing the stage with fellow support acts Hellzapoppin, Circus Sideshow Review, and Kurt Deimer. Guitarist Thomas Crawford comments that Mushroomhead has been a predominant influence for him, stating that “They were one of the reasons I decided to start playing seven-string guitars and dabbling with industrial music.” A full listing of Fleischkrieg’s live dates and ticket links, including those for the Mushroomhead 30th Anniversary tour, can be found on the band’s website.





Fleischkrieg

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)