Flash Beach releases new album, with tour dates to follow





Avant-garde industrial noise act Flash Beach has released a new album, Future Loss of Memory, on the Craneal Fracture Label. The project of A.I. Zero member Flesh Wire, Future Loss of Memory features previous A.I. Zero collaborators like guitarist Ingo Blue and vocalist Miri to fill out the sound, with Blue on “Wawawawahoo.” The b-side of the album was previously self-released as a digital EP via Brutal Resonance . Future Loss of Memory is available on cassette with a digital download included. Live shows in support of the release begin in November, with dates to be announced via A.I.Zero’s Facebook page.









Flash Beach

Bandcamp

A.I. Zero

Facebook

Craneal Fracture Records

Website, Bandcamp



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)