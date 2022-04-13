



Little more than a year since its formation, American electro/rock act Cantervice has been added to the ranks of the FiXT imprint, releasing two singles to demonstrate the band’s powerful sound. Founded by Robert Matlock in January of 2021, the band’s output is centered around the conceptual framework of a futuristic dystopian society in which governmental control over all technology and information is absolute; of this presentation, Matlock explains, “We simply want to inspire curiosity in those who are open to questioning their reality,” a mindset not uncommon to the various artists on the FiXT roster. Cantervice goes on to explain that although initially weary of the prospect of signing to a record label, having “developed a bit of a bad taste with them” and wishing to stay independent, signing with FiXT enables the band to “accelerate our output and help us spread our message further and faster than before, and without sacrificing our authenticity.” Initially a solo venture and releasing the “Void” single, which crossed 100,000 streams across various platforms, Matlock added drummer Tim Walker, bassist Eric Knighton, and guitarist Kris Smith to complete the lineup and produce the second single, “The Machine.” Released by FiXT on April 12, both singles were mixed, mastered, and co-produced by Evan McKeever, and are available to purchase/stream on all platforms. More from Cantervice is expected to appear as the year progresses.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)