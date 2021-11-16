



Since signing with the FiXT imprint, now one of the flagship acts under the newly rebranded FiXT Radium, The Anix has been riding on a wave of prolific output, with 2021 seeing the release of numerous singles. Among them have been collaborations with the likes of Julien-K and Pers Mantrum; now, Smith joins forces with Sven Selka under his INUMAN moniker for the “Quicksand” single. Released on November 12 via FiXT Radium, the single showcases the pair’s blend of thrusting electronic soundscapes with distinctly grungy and guitar-driven melodies, resulting in an expansive and expressive track that Smith describes as “Gesaffelstein meets HEALTH meets Depeche Mode.” Presented in a vocal and instrumental version, “Quicksand” is available digitally via Bandcamp, marking The Anix’s tenth independent single release of the year. Earlier in 2021, Selka had announced the dissolution of Code: Pandorum, subsequently focusing his musical efforts on INHUMAN.











In addition, FiXT Radium has also released on November 11 the “Sepulchre” single from Dallas electro/rock band Daedric. Following up on the “Wretched” debut this past August, the new track marks the second release from the band since its formation in October of 2020, produced and mixed by founding member Geoff Rockwell, and with the lyrics by Kristyn Hope continuing the narrative of the precceding single to reference her experiences with the immersive RPG Skyrim. Presented in a vocal and instrumental version, the “Sepulchre” single is available now on Bandcamp, with Daedric continuing to work on a full-length debut record.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)