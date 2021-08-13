



It’s full speed ahead with the newly rebranded FiXT as the prominent independent imprint presents a new release for each of its three sublabels. First to appear is the “Smile Thief” single from U.K. “electro/nu-core” sextet Seething Akira, the latest from the band’s forthcoming sophomore effort, Dysfunctional Wonderland. Calling the track “a giant middle finger to those who go out of their way to bring negativity, stress, and mental torment to others unnecessarily,” the song marks the third single release from Seething Akira since signing with FiXT Radium, and the sixth overall – following “Knock Off God,” “Kenneth Dopeland,” “Lucid Dream,” “Ded,” and “The Fallen” – from Dysfunctional Wonderland, which is due for release on September 3. Pre-orders for the album are avilable via Bandcamp and the FiXT webstore.







On the poppier side of the spectrum with FiXT Neon is the “Sober” single from PRIZM, following the Dallas synthwave duo’s self-titled 2019 debut. The band describes the song, “You ever been so wrecked from a breakup that you’ve just gotta get shit-faced with your friends, show up to Taco Bell at 3:00am crying that they took the nacho supreme off the menu, and wake up with your head in a toilet realizing you texted your ex and left them a voicemail last night?” Released today, August 13, and available on Bandcamp, “Sober” was written by PRIZM members Kristen “Krisluv” Williams and Danielle “Dani” James with producer Geoffrey Rockwell; the song is also featured on FiXT Neon’s Afterglow anthology.







Finally for the more experimental excursions of FiXT Noir, Italian producers GAZZ and MaTTsh have joined forces for the collaborative “Dragon” single, also released today. With both producers having individually garnered acclaim for their own brands of IDM and electronic intrigue, as well as a series of bootleg remixes for artists as diverse as Billie Eilish, Ghost in the Shell, Twenty One Pilots, The Weeknd, and Swedish House Mafia, “Dragon” presents a mid-tempo soundtrack of slow grooves, deep bass, and insistent synth leads to mark what the label states will hopefully be the beginning of a fruitful cooperative effort. “Dragon” is available digitally via Bandcamp.





Seething Akira

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

PRIZM

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

GAZZ

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud

MaTTsh Music

Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

FiXT Radium

Website, Webstore, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

FiXT Neon

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

FiXT Noir

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)