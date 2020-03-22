



FiXT Neon has unveiled a new compilation to showcase the label’s roster of retro electro and dark synth acts, titled FiXT Neon: Altered. Providing “the soundtrack to a beautiful and dangerous dystopian world,” the compilation marks the first in a new series from the imprint focusing on innovative artists creating darkly futuristic sounds to “transport listeners to a high-tech world where gleaming utopias are home to totalitarian governments and widespread social unrest.” The album’s 17 tracks are available via Bandcamp as a standalone single, some featuring vocal and instrumental versions of the songs. Among these singles comes “Astor Place” from one of the label’s flagship acts, Scandroid – the synthwave moniker of producer/musician Klayton; other prominent FiXT Neon artists like 3FORCE and Fury Weekend also appear, along with established acts like Code Elektro and Mega Drive joining forces with rising up-and-comers like Extra Terra, Signal Void, and Inexedra. “Astor Place” is the first new single from Scandroid following the December 2019 release of The Light, the companion album to The Darkness, released the preceding year. The Altered compilation was released on March 20 and is now available via Bandcamp and the FiXT webstore.









Scandroid

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

FiXT Neon

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

FiXT

Website, Webstore, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)