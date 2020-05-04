



Kansas City electronic act Essenger released the After Dark album via FiXT Neon on Fberuary 7, which included the single “Empire of Steel,” a collaboration with fellow label act Scandroid. Now, FiXT Neon has announced a remix contest in association with LabelRadar in which artists can create their own remix of the single; with a deadline of May 29 at 10:00am PST, the contest offers a number of prizes, including the chance to be given an official release on FiXT Neon. Other prizes include T-shirts, free copies of Essenger’s upcoming sample pack and Klayton’s Kontakt instrument Transport by Refractor Audio; additional info on the contest, along with the link to download the stems, can be found on the LabelRadar website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)