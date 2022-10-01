



Seething Akira has been heralded for the band’s mix of guttural yet melodic nü-metal and searing electronics, further exemplified by the U.K. sextet’s latest album. Exploring even more introspective themes of the human condition and the need for hope, Nozomi marks the group’s second album with FiXT, following up on 2021’s Dysfunctional Wonderland, with “Dioxide” serving as the latest single from the new record. Of the song, the band explains, “‘Dioxide’ is the thesis of the negative thoughts that tamper with hopes for both the present and the future. Living with this negativity like it is a separate entity to who we truly are. Recognizing this entity, but being unable to escape from its grasp over our own wishes and hopes.”







Previous singles from the upcoming album include “Punishment Instructions,” “Lost at Sea,” “Something in the Water,” “Internal Antagonist,” and “Metaphors.” Nozomi is the third studio album from Seething Akira, produced and mixed by Oz Craggs and mastered by Brian Skeel; due for release on November 11 via FiXT and available for pre-order now on Bandcamp, the album will be released in digital and CD formats.





