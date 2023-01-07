



Belarussian artist Ars Nikonov has proven to be one of the FiXT imprint’s most favored artists, from the energetic synthwave of Fury Weekend to the rocking electro/metal force of Nitroverts. Now, he has announced the debut release from a new project, Kodeseven; with the self-titled album drawing on a myriad of genres, primarily danceable forms of techno and industrial, the project serves as the artist’s personal soundtrack to the ominous technologically-driven dystopias of cyberpunk wrought with cybernetically enhanced humans. “Bullets” is the introductory single to Kodeseven, which is due for release on March 30; available for pre-order now, the album will also feature the previously released singles “Bodyselector,” “Instinct,” “Drop,” “Macropunk,” “Player One,” and “Redeemer,” all written, mixed, produced, and mastered by Nikonov.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)