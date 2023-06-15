



Yann Zhanchak and Fury Weekend’s Ars Nikonov have been steadily revealing the fruits of their Nitroverts collaboration for the past two years, and now, the band has announced the release of a full-length debut album. Just as the title suggests, Endogenous presents the pair’s exploration of the internal processes driving the human condition, with themes revolving around personal and emotional struggles, as well as injustice and sociopolitical turmoil; all seven of the previously released singles – “Starting Point,” “What’s Going On,” “Alienated,” “Countdown,” “Where I Belong,” “Helladrenaline,” and “Hit the Brakes” – are present on the album, along with four additional tracks, one of which features a guest appearance by John Chmielewski of A Broken Silence. Endogenous is due for digital release via FiXT on July 19, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp. The closing track, “Break the System” serves as the final single release from the album.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)