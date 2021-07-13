



In 2018, the independent artist-owned FiXT imprint announced the formation of two sub-labels, with FiXT Neon focusing on synthwave, chillwave, and electro-pop, while FiXT Labs would lend itself to more experimental acts; since then, the latter sub-label’s activity was dramatically overshadowed by other activities, with FiXT and FiXT Neon proving most prolific in signing and releasing numerous cutting edge acts. Now celebrating its fifteenth year, FiXT has announced a full company rebranding, including a new logo and a new subdivision to once again focus on specific genres and styles. Details of this rebranding were revealed through a special announcement event on July 13.







The primary rock and metal division that has functioned under the parent name will now be known as FiXT Radium; alongside Circle of Dust, Celldweller, The Anix, Voicians, NUTRONIC, Becko, and The Algorithm, the roster now features four new signees, including the label’s first female-fronted electro/rock project, Daedric. As well, U.K. electro/nu-core sextet Seething Akira, who joined FiXT’s ranks in June of this year, will be part of this division, along with Canadian metal/hip-hop artist Richy Nix, and Eastern European electro/metal duo Nitroverts. On the poppier side of things, FiXT Neon has added Washington synthpop duo Nouveau Arcade to its ranks.

The new subdivision, FiXT Noir will thus be focusing on EDM and more purely electronic and experimental acts, with U.K. drum & bass and metal producer Toronto Is Broken signing to the imprint for the release of a new full-length album, Clare, which will also feature a remix by Zardonic; Clare is due for release on July 16, two days after the sub-label makes its debut with the July 14 release of Neddie’s Traction. A plethora of releases from the likes of Zardonic, Becko, Celldweller, Killin Void, Everything Must Go, and more will be forthcoming from FiXT Noir, with a planned released schedule consisting of dual releases each week.











Based in Los Angeles, FiXT was founded in 2006 by with the goal of promoting high quality music and connect artists and audiences around the world; having weathered the storms of business and changing styles and attitudes, FiXT is going strong with Klayton commenting proudly, “here we are 15 years later, with the biggest and best roster, staff and resources we’ve ever had, and there’s a lot more to come.”



FiXT Radium

Website, Webstore, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

FiXT Neon

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

FiXT Noir

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)