



Aside from the April 2020 release of the “Puzzle” single, it has been some time since audiences have heard new material from L.A. industrial/EBM and electro/punk duo Youth Code; now, the band has announced a new full-length album, titled A Skeleton Key in the Doors of Depression, with the lead single “Burner” and its music video premiering on Revolver . Like the entire album, the single is a collaborative effort with Portland trap/metal producer King Yosef, with the video putting into perspective, as explained by Youth Code’s Sara Taylor, “the duality of our everyday personas dissected into light and shadow” and “nature vs. nurture.” Asking if we are simply being challenged by forces not visible or apparent, Taylor goes on to state that “The constant state of monotony and struggle can lead us to a breaking point within ourselves, and to a path where we might not realize that the actual problem needing to be addressed is us as humans instead of what surrounds us,” with the video and lyrics acting as “a testament of challenge.”







Due for release on March 9, A Skeleton Key in the Doors of Depression marks the first full-length album release from Youth Code since 2016’s Commitment to Complications, and King Yosef’s first since 2018’s GUILTY..

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)