



Information_Age – the new duo featuring Joseph D. Rowland (Pallbearer) and Daron Beck (Pinkish Black) – has announced the release of a self-titled debut album, with the “We Were Alive” single offering the first taste of the band’s cosmic brand of synth-laden darkwave. With the pair steeped in “heavier” backgrounds in doom and experimental metal, Information_Age sees Rowland and Beck exploring their mutual love for electronic music, with Beck explaining that “what we’re doing invokes a lot of music that made me want to be a musician in the first place and lyrically, these songs meanings have changed and evolved over the last year.” Drawing inspiration from Italo Disco, Rowland first began conceiving the band’s music in 2018 during a break in touring; “I’ve been an Italo disco enthusiast for many years,” Rowland comments, “and had always wanted to take my own stab at creating some with a dark and gritty psychedelic edge.” He goes on to comment on the surreality of the global pandemic unfold in 2020, well after the duo had formulated and recorded the album’s lyrical themes of “societal collapse from greed and lack of empathy, feelings of loss of sanity due to isolation, and an onslaught of disinformation corruping our very being.” Beck adds, “We weren’t planning on writing anthems for a worldwide catastrophe, but over time that is what they have become.”







Filmed by John Durbin, the music video for “We Were Alive” was conceived and edited by Rowland, with Beck in the starring role of a distorted homage to the early ’80s. Information_Age showcases five original tracks, and a remix by DJ Arturo Sanchez; produced and mixed by Rowland with mastering by James Plotkin, the album is due for digital release on July 23 via Laramidia Records. Pre-orders are available now on Bandcamp.





Information_Age

Bandcamp

Pallbearer

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Pinkish Black

Facebook, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)