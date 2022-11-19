



It has been over two years since Andy Rourke and Kav Blaggers released new material under the banner of Blitz Vega, but that silence ends with the revelation of the new single, “Strong Forever.” Co-produced by Jagz Kooner, Z-Trip, and Will Kennedy, the song’s anthemic chorus and vibrant energy presents “a rallying cry for inner strenght in the midst of outside adversity.” What began life as a theme for a campaign against discrimination in football (soccer) evolved into a broader message appropriate to the challenging times we live in, with Blaggers explaining, “We all seem to be fighting to survive, but it’s not too late. There are lots of good people on this planet who want to do something positive, big or small, it’s just hard to notice them sometimes with all the noise. But now’s the time to make some kind of difference if you can.” In addition, “Strong Forever” features a guest performance from renowned guitarist Johnny Marr, marking the first time he and Rourke have recorded together since The Smiths broke up in 1987; having known each other since their teens, Rourke and Marr maintained friendship over the years, even sharing the stage on several occasions, with Rourke stating, “He’s my oldest and dearest friend and I feel our friendship gets stronger as time passes.” Released today, November 18, via FutureSonic Records/CEN/The Orchard, “Strong Forever” is now available to stream and purchase digitally.





Blitz Vega

Andy Rourke

KAV Blaggers

Johnny Marr

The Orchard

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)