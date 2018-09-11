First Bauhaus recording session to be reissued for the first time





Six weeks after the iconic band’s formation, Bauhaus entered into the studio to record for the first time on January 26, 1979; in advance of the band’s fortieth anniversary, the complete recording session is now collected in The Bela Session, due for a November 23 release via Leaving Records, distributed by Stones Throw. Produced by the band and engineered by Derek Thompson, the session was when the band’s legendary “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” was recorded, released originally as a 12-inch single in August of 1979 by Small Wonder Records; as such, this new collection marks the first and only official reissue of the song, produced directly by the band with the record label, mastered from the original tape by Mandy Parnell at Black Saloon Studios. The three previously unheard tracks on the record include “Some Face,” “Bite My Hip,” the original version of “Boys,” while “Harry” was originally released by Beggars Banquet in 1982. The album will be available in digital format, as well as 180 gram black vinyl, and a 180 gram white vinyl limited to 1,000 copies; the inner sleeve features a facsimilae of the original tape box, as well as a 20-inch x 20-inch poster of the original 12-inch single cover. The Bela Session is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp and the Stones Throw Store.

In later 2018, Beggars Banquet/4AD, the label the band had been signed to between 1981 and 1983, will be reissuing records from the Bauhaus catalog in limited edition color vinyl with further details to be announced soon.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)