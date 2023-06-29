



Los Angeles based darkwave and goth/rock act Synical has unveiled the music video for “Homesick,” the latest single from the band’s forthcoming album. Written by founder and lead vocalist Brian Haught, the song addresses the isolation and disparities of love and loss – from blaming others to longing for a better time, place, or person, Haught states that “after time drags on, where you are at now is as good as it’s ever going to get in this life” and that “in reality, the monster creating the pain and hurt is you.” The accompanying video was shot in somewhat unusual conditions, utilizing a homemade flamethrower wielded by a “real life pyromaniac with no formal training or safety equipment, wearing a giant top hat” on what turned out to be the coldest day of winter, the freezing rain at the end extinguishing the flames and providing the thematic sense of hope inherent in the song’s lyrics.







“Homesick” will be featured on Synical’s fifth studio album, This Will All Happen Again, due for release on July 21 via Cleopatra Records. This marks the band’s first release of new material since 2012’s Quit While You’re Behind, Haught having spent the last decade restructuring the group’s sound and lineup after a tumultuous Italian tour; past efforts by Synical have featured the likes of Robin Finck (Nine Inch Nails, Guns n’ Roses), Brent Ashley (The Dreaming, Combichrist), Eric Griffin (Genitorturers, Murderdolls), Ben Graves (Murderdolls), Cheney Brannon (Collective Soul), Racci Shay Hart (DOPE), Roy Mayorga (MINISTRY), and legendary producer John Fryer (Black Needle Noise, COP International). The band is currently comprised of Haught with lifelong friend David Black, joined by Jimi Echo, Noel Page, and Eric Griffin. This Will All Happen Again is available to pre-order through all major digital outlets and via the Cleopatra Records webstore in CD and vinyl formats.

Synical

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram

Cleopatra Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)