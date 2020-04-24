



As The Storm Before the Calm looms on the horizon, the dark alt. rock collective Beauty in Chaos continues to enthrall with new members added to the project’s collaborative ranks. With Curse Mackey having made an auspicious appearance on the “A Kind Cruelty” single in February, it is perhaps fitting that fellow Pigface alumni Steven Seibold would also end up lending his own distinctive style to Beauty in Chaos on the new single, “Almost Pure.” “What a great honor to write with such a longtime friend,” Seibold says of working with band curator Michael Ciravolo, “Michael and I have always been crazy about much of the same music, not to mention as supportive of one another as we could possibly be.” Likewise, Ciravolo says that he has always been a fan of Seibold’s “quicky biting industrial whit and delivery,” having selected him to sing a track that was part of the original writing output for what he planned to be a “‘darker, linear’ EP.” Seibold further explains the track to be “a lush and tragic sounding plea for love,” one that is “torn apart and weeping over what once was.”







“Almost Pure” marks the final single from The Storm Before the Calm, the sophomore album from Beauty in Chaos following the 2018 Finding Beauty in Chaos debut and the subsequent Beauty Re-Envisioned remix companion. Due for release “just in time for World Goth Day” on May 22 via 33.3 Music Collective, the album will feature seven tracks, including “Almost Pure,” the aforementioned “A Kind Cruelty” featuring Curse Mackey, “The Delicate Balance of All Things” featuring The Mission front man Wayne Hussey in his fifth collaboration with Beauty in Chaos; other guests on the album include Kat Leon, Rafe Pearlman, Adrienne LaVey, and The Awakening front man Ashton Nyte, with recording, mix, and production provided by Michael Rozon. Seibold is best known as the front man for industrial/rock band Hate Dept., as well as his more recent electronic project Standalone, and post-punk band Muet.

The Storm Before the Calm is available for pre-order via the band’s website in CD and digital formats, as well as a 180g “goth-black” vinyl edition, and a numbered black/blue duo-tone vinyl edition limited to 200 copies. Clocking in at over 25 minutes, the three-part opis “The Storm Before the Calm” will not be featured on the vinyl editions due to time constraints; the track will be included on a digital download offered to all vinyl sales.

