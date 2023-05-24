



Girls Under Glass has unveiled the music video for “Tainted,” the latest single off the German darkwave and goth/rock act’s forthcoming Backdraft album. The track features guest vocals from Norwegian dungeon synth and industrial/rock artist Mortiis, with the video presenting a frenetic montage of black & white imagery derived from numerous live photographs and snippets of footage evocative of the two acts’ darkened artistic stylings – figures adorned in corpse paint, decrepit and decayed environments, and ghostly visuals befitting a horror movie.







“Tainted” is the final single off of Backdraft, following “We Feel Alright” and “Dream Yourself Away,” the latter of which being one of three new studio tracks featuring original Girls Under Glass vocalist Tom Lücke. Backdraft will be released via Dependent Records on June 2 in standard and deluxe editions; the latter features the studio tracks featuring Lücke, along with two bonus live tracks.

Mortiis will be appearing at The Dungeon Is Alive! Festival in Portland, OR on July 14, where he will perform his 1993 debut F​ø​dt til å Herske in its entirety for the first time ever.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)