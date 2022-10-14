



Anticipation has been high among fans of the industrial and alt. rock band for a new album, but Filter has managed to keep the hordes at bay with social media engagement and a few odd singles, the latest of which is “For the Beaten.” Following the politically and socially charged “Thoughts and Prayers” and “Murica,” both released in 2020, front man and founder Richard Patrick explains that the song was chosen “because it’s dynamic, dark, and heavy, just like the moment we are in.” The single was co-produced by Brian Virtue and features contributions by guitarists Johnny Radtke and Zack Munowitz, and drummer Elias Mallin – as such, “For the Beaten” sees Filter’s signature blend of emotive melody and vicious aggression, the down-tuned guitars presenting some of the band’s most grinding and guttural sounds yet, similar to the current waves of metalcore. “For the Beaten” was co-written by Patrick and Munowitz in the midst of the pandemic, with the new album now expected to be released in 2023 on Golden Robot Records; the label’s CEO Mark Alexander-Erber comments, “For the Beaten’ is exactly why we wanted to work with Richard Patrick; classic Filter from the first beat to the last note. He gave it everything and we are super proud to be involved.”







They Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other’s Throats, Filter’s eighth studio album was originally conceived as ReBus – a follow-up to the 1996 Short Bus debut after Richard Patrick and original band mate Brian Liesegang had reconnected; originally to be funded via PledgeMusic, the band was one of many to suffer from the crowd sourcing platform’s bankruptcy, with further complications between Patrick and Liesegang leading to its cancellation. “Murica” and “Thoughts and Prayers” were co-written with Liesegang, along with the as-yet-unreleased “(Command-Z) High as a Muv Fucka,” with the album then given the title of Murica before being changed to They Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other’s Throats; it is not known at this time if those songs will be included in the final release.

Most recently, Patrick had rejoined Nine Inch Nails for a fan day Q&A at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and then onstage at the Blossom Center in Cleveland, OH for a widely publicized performance that included several early NIN hits like “Wish,” “Sin,” “Gave Up,” and “Head Like a Hole,” and a cover of Filter’s “Hey Man, Nice Shot.” With They Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other’s Throats marking Filter’s first album with Golden Robot and the first since 2016’s Crazy Eyes, Patrick concludes, “I look forward to working with Golden Robot and can’t wait for everyone to hear the full album.”

