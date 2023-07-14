



Today, July 14, marks the release of “Obliteration,” the third single from the forthcoming album by industrial and alt. rock band Filter. Fans of the band will certainly recognize the song’s radio-friendly hooks, with founder and frontman Richard Patrick addressing themes of existential dread at impending apocalypse, compounded by a stylized animated music video created by German filmmaker Atanas Shopski; in contrast to its decrepit themes, the video displays a more hopeful vision as the sole survivor of an obliterated world struggles to survive against and find new life amid the chaos. “This was a great challenge for me,” Shopski states, “One that pushed me to discover my limits, creatively, artistically, mentally…” The video for “Obliteration” was unveiled on July 11, with the single now available via major digital outlets like Spotify and Apple Music.







“Obliteration” was co-written by Patrick with Sam Tinnesz, Ian Scott, and Mark Jackson (Bishop Briggs, Grandson); the song follows “Face Down” and “For the Beaten,” all to be featured on The Algorithm, Filter’s eighth studio album, and the first in seven years. Produced by longtime collaborator Brian Virtue, the album is due for release on August 25 via Golden Robot Records, with pre-orders now available.

After appearing at Buzzard Fest on August 4, followed by a series of shows in Oklahoma and throughout Texas, Filter will be serving as a support act on the Freaks on Parade Tour headlined by Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, along with fellow industrial/metal legends MINISTRY; the tour begins on August 24 in Dallas, TX, and concludes in Phoenix, AZ on September 24. The band will then resume touring in the U.K. and Europe throughout March 2024. A full listing of tour dates, along with tickets and V.I.P. packages, are available via Filter’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)