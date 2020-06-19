



“Just another day in the hate land.” So states Richard Patrick in the latest track from industrial/alt. rock band Filter, titled “Thoughts and Prayers.” Marking the first new material from the band since 2016’s Crazy Eyes, the video takes a definitive stance against policy brutality and the insincerity of political figures who favor gestures – the titular “Thoughts and Prayers” – over action and effective legislation; Patrick elaborates, “‘Thoughts and Prayers’ has become a meaningless catchphrase that gets thrown out every time something bad happens – usually a mass murder, etc. It’s an empty gesture. It’s time for more than thoughts and prayers. It’s time to wake the fuck up and start listening to each other.” The track also follows the band’s long history of politically charged material, with past albums like The Amalgamut and Anthems For the Damned addressing numerous current events, while Patrick is an active figure on social media; he goes on to say, “I love my country so much that I’m willing to part with some fans that might not like my message to her.”







“Thoughts and Prayers” will appear on the upcoming album Murica, scheduled for release by the end of 2020. Originally, Patrick was to collaborate with original Filter member Brian Liesegang on reBus, a companion piece to the band’s Short Bus debut; due to the PledgeMusic bankruptcy, Patrick shelved and repurposed the album into Murica, with some material from the reBus sessions appearing on the new record. Liesegang is credited as a co-writer of “Thoughts and Prayers,” along with album tracks “(Command-Z) High As a Muv Fucka” and the title track.

The video for “Thoughts and Prayers” premiered on Loudwire on June 18.

Filter

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)