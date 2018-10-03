Filter launches PledgeMusic campaign for new album, first to feature original founding members in over 20 years





Skating the lines dividing alt. rock, metal, and industrial, Filter has remained one of modern music’s most aggressively enduring acts, with the band’s 2016 Crazy Eyes album marking a shift toward a more experimental sound that front man Richard Patrick described as “new industrial.” Now, Filter is launching a PledgeMusic campaign for the band’s next record, whose title will be decided upon by the fans. Always socially and politically charged, the new album’s lyrical themes will continue in this direction as Filter states that it “doesn’t care if you are a Republican or a Democrat or an Independent,” further elaborating that “The band simply advocates and encourages active thought and participating in changing the world we all share together. Decisions are yours to be made. Please just make them well informed.”

In addition, the new album will be the first in over two decades to feature original Filter co-founder Brian Liesegang since his departure from the band in 1997, two years after the release of the now legendary Short Bus debut. Patrick and Liesegang recently reconnected “to see what might happen” in a blind stage setup, interrupted in mid-performance by Veruca Salt member Louise Post as she admonished the pair to “burt any bullshit” and “get their shit together.” Subsequently, the pair rediscovered their friendship and the “yin and yang” working dynamic that defined Short Bus, replacing the reckless abandon of their youth with a more responsible work ethic and a “back to pasics” approach that the band calls “reBus.”

Richard Patrick has front Filter through several platinum selling records, while Liesegang went on to work with the likes of Billy Corgan, Sir Paul McCartney, and even the Dalai Lama. The duo originally formed Filter in 1993 in the wake of their departure from Nine Inch Nails.





Filter

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)