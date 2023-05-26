



Earlier this month, Filter revealed the “Face Down” single as the latest taste of what the industrial and alt. rock band’s forthcoming album; now, Richard Patrick and company follow up with a sardonic and somewhat whimsical music video. Directed by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films, the video addresses the song’s themes of negativity perpetuated by social media with a broader look at the ill effects of technology – as the band members communicate and record the song remotely, their efforts are repeatedly interrupted with (and amusedly distratcted by) blooper reels, only for “Hal 9000” to prevent Filter from continuing the session. The band credits Marc Pollack and Rynda Laurel for the video’s concept, “with no help from A.I.”







Produced by Brian Virtue, “Face Down” is the latest single from The Algorithm, Filter’s eighth studio album. Due to arrive later in 2023 via Golden Robot Records, the album follows 2016’s Crazy Eyes, the title revealed subsequently after the single’s release after determining that the earlier title of They’ve Got Us Right Where They Want Us, at Each Other’s Throats was too long.

Filter will be performing a livestreaming concert, titled California Screamin’ on June 17 via the HITKOR platform. Tickets are available now, with bonus features in the All-Access and VIP packages including an encore viewable for 12 months, bonus interviews, exclusive merch, and more. The performance is said to feature a selection of hits alongside new cuts from the upcoming album making their debut, with special guests expected to appear onstage.

Filter

Golden Robot Records

Industrialism Films

HITKOR

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)