



January 13, 2023 will see the release of the fifth album from Viennese experimental post-rock and industrial act Phal:Angst via Noise Appeal Records. As the follow-up to 2018’s Phase IV, the band describes Whiteout as not being a collection of songs in a traditional sense, but of “sticky, cinematographic sound epics which meander through numerous atmospheres and temperaments.” Adding to the six original tracks will be a pair of remixes created by Brian “Lustmord” Williams and the enigmatic Jarboe, whose rendition of “Severance” made its premiere via Metal Injection on December 13; titled “A Tale of Severance,” Jarboe reinterprets the song with “a more death country-esque atmosphere” that replaces the dark electronics of the original with gothic organs and twanging guitars. Whiteout was assembled over the course of five months with a production “dream team” consisting of Alexandr Vatagin (Kronos Quartett, Electric Indigo), Gerhard Potuznik (GD Luxxe, Mäuse), Alexander Lausch (Die Buben Im Pelz, Paul Plut), and Tobias Wöhrer (Leyya); pre-orders for the album are available now via Noise Appeal Records’ webstore. Previous releases from Phal:Angst have featured remixes by the likes of Dälek, Justin K. Broadrick (Godflesh, JK Flesh), David Pfister, and Electric Indigo, while December 2 saw the reveal of a music video for the album’s introductory title track.





