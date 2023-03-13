



With this past Friday, March 10 seeing the release of Fever Ray’s first album in five years, the experimental electronic artist also took the opportunity to reveal the record’s latest single and video, “Even It Out.” Co-produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the song sees Fever Ray’s Karin Dreijer directly addressing their child’s high school bully, the song serving a warning that “There’s no room for you / And we know where you live.” Reznor and Ross make a caameo appearance in the video for “Even It Out,” which was written and directed by Martin Falck, and shot by Karolina Pajak; the video draws heavy inspiration from the works of writer and political activist Susan Sontag, as well as the visuals of transgressive auteur John Waters, specifically Divine’s performance in 1974’s Female Trouble.







Like the video for “Even It Out,” Radical Romantics was released on March 10 via Mute Records, available to purchase now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats on Bandcamp and the Mute webstore. Dreijer began working on the album in 2019, with brother and former The Knife band mate Olof Dreijer joining in the sessions; along with “Even It Out,” Reznor and Ross also appeared on “North,” with other contributions on the album provided by experimental artist/producer Vessel, Portuguese DJ/producer Nídia, and more.







Fever Ray will be embarking on the There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour in support of Radical Romantics on March 23 in Oslo. The tour will encompass a series of European and U.S. dates, with the initial European run concluding on April 7 in The Hague in South Holland, picking up again on June 2 in Berlin, ending on August 25 in Paris; stops on the European leg include Brussels, London, Barcelona, Stockholm, Helsinki, Amsterdam, Gothenburg, Copenhagen, Cologne, and Warsaw. The U.S. dates will run from May 1 to May 13, with shows scheduled in Washington, DC., Chicago, Pasadena, Boston, New York, and Oakland. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Fever Ray website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)