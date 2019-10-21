



Swedish electronic artist Fever Ray – a.k.a. Karin Dreijer – has announced the release of the remix companion to her 2017 Plunge album, simply titled Plunge Remix. Featuring the talents of Paula Temple, Peder Mannerfelt, Tami T, Glasser, Sissel Wincent, DJ Marfox, and Dreijer’s brother and band mate in The Knife Olof, the remixers were chosen specifically to envision Fever Ray’s evocative and unique sound in a more danceable style; with various remixes released over the course of the last two years, the album’s announcement coincides with the October 18 release of Glasser’s remix of “Falling.” Plunge Remix will be released via Mute Records on December 13 in CD and digital formats; a double-vinyl edition will subsequently follow on December 20. CD editions will feature 18 tracks, with an additional three tracks for the digital version; pre-orders are available now via the Mute webstore.







Plunge was released on October 27, 2017, marking Fever Ray’s first solo release in eight years; the album followed the disbanding of The Knife in November of 2014 after the band had completed touring in support of the 2013 Shaking the Habitual album. Dreijer then toured extensively for Plunge and released a number of music videos from the album, each challenging the male-dominated music and live industry, utilizing the talents of woman and non-binary performers and productions designers to challenge stigmas of gender, age, sexuality, and motherhood. The Live at the Troxy album was released on August 2, 2018, chronicling the London performance in March of that year.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)