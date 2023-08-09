



As the latest offering from the critically acclaimed Radical Romantics album, Fever Ray has unveiled the music video for its latest single, “North.” The video finds Fever Ray’s Karin Dreijer sitting meditatively in the sunlit and icy Swedish tundra, singing about “the desire to find out what is true, the curiosity and courage to sit with the most difficult emotions,” and the stillness that ensues upon letting go after weighing one’s words against actions. The video was shot and directed by longtime Fever Ray collaborator Martin Falck, “North” follows up on the Nifra remix of “What They Call Us,” and marks the third video from Radical Romantics, released this past March via Mute and Rabid Records; like the previous single, “Even It Out,” “North” was co-produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails.







The artist’s third full-length album, Radical Romantics is now available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats on Bandcamp and the Mute webstore. Fever Ray has also released remixes for “What They Call Us,” “Carbon Dioxide,” and “Shiver” created by Nifra, DJ Haram, Equiknoxx, God Colony, and Ivory, with more to come from LSDXOXO, Avalon Emerson, and Logic100, among others.

Furthermore, nearing completion of a European tour in support of the album, Fever Ray will be heading to North America this autumn. From November 5-18, the artist will be performing in Austin, Los Angeles, Denver, Portland, Seattle, and Mexico City, with tickets to go on sale at 10:00am local time this Friday, August 11. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the Fever Ray website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)